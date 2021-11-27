ZM-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match, November 27, 1:00 PM IST

ZM-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 match between Zimbabwe Women and Pakistan Women: Zimbabwe Women will be crossing swords with Pakistan Women in the upcoming Group B encounter of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021. The battle between the two teams will be hosted at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare at 1:00 PM IST on November 27, Saturday.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan have enjoyed similar fates in the One Day tournament so far. Both teams have won a match each out of their respective first two games. Zimbabwe are currently third in the points table while Pakistan are reeling at the fourth spot due to the difference in the net run rate.

Zimbabwe Women kickstarted their campaign with a loss at the hands of Thailand Women by eight runs. Zimbabwe’s second match was another last-ball thriller as the team scripted victory by just one run against the USA Women.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, succumbed to a loss against Bangladesh Women in their opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021. The team bounced back strongly in their second game as they secured a 52-run victory over Pakistan Women.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs PAK-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women match in India.

ZM-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

ZM-W vs PAK-W Match Details

Zimbabwe Women will go up against Pakistan Women at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare at 1:00 PM IST on November 27, Saturday.

ZM-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nida Dar

Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Modester Mupachikwa

Batters: Javeria Khan, Mary-Anne Musonda, Sharne Mayers

Allrounders: Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Loreen Tshuma

ZM-W vs PAK-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Loreen Tshuma, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Nyasha Gwanzura, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Chiedza Dhururu

Pakistan Women: Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan (c), Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here