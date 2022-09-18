ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, September 18, 4:30 PM IST

ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe Women and Papua New Guinea Women: In the second match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe Women will be fighting a battle with Papua New Guinea Women. The much-hyped battle of cricket will be conducted on Sunday at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Zimbabwe Women will have momentum on their side as they defeated Scotland Women in the warm-up game by nine runs. The skipper Mary-Anne Musonda was the top batter for her side with a knock of 30 runs. Chasing 95, Scotland were restricted to just 85 runs as Kellies Ndlovu picked six wickets.

Coming to Papua New Guinea Women, they will be entering the Qualifiers as underdogs. The team lacks experience. PNG Women were outclassed by Ireland Women in their only warm-up game by 37 runs. The team needs to find their rhythm with the bat as the bowlers conceded 141 runs in the first innings.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Papua New Guinea Women, here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs PN-W Telecast

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women game will not be telecast in India

ZM-W vs PN-W Live Streaming

ZM-W vs PN-W will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZM-W vs PN-W Match Details

ZM-W vs PN-W match will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi at 04:30 PM IST on September 18, Sunday.

ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Henao Thomas

Vice-captain: Chipo Mugeri

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Brenda Tau

Batters: Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Henao Thomas, Tanya Ruma

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Ravina Oa, Kellies Ndlovu

Bowlers: Precious Marange, Mairi Tom, Isabel Toua

ZM-W vs PN-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Kellies Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Pellagia Mujaji, Chipo Mugeri, Sharne Mayers, Mary-Anne Musonda, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Francisca Chipare, Audrey Mazvishaya

Papua New Guinea Women: Kaia Arua (c), Hollan Doriga, Kevau Frank, Veru Frank, Ravina Oa, Tanya Ruma, Pauke Siaka, Brenda Tau, Henao Thomas, Mairi Tom, Isabel Toua

