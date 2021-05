ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women 2021 match, May 26 01:00 pm IST

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5TH ODD Match between Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging: Zimbabwe Women would lock horns with South Africa Emerging Women in the first 5th ODD match on Wednesday. The match starts at 01:00 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Women are having a disastrous run in the ongoing ODD tournament, having lost their opening four games by big margins.

In the tournament opener, South Africa Women Emerging women hammered Zimbabwe by 32 runs.

SAW-E continued their brilliant run in the second game as they defeated Zimbabwe women by 89 runs. Zimbabwe lost the third match by 79 runs.

In the fourth game of the event, Zimbabwe women opted to bat first and were bowled out for just 137 runs in 39.4 overs. In reply South Africa Emerging Women chased down the target with ease in just 24 overs without losing a single wicket.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Women Emerging; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs SAW-E Telecast

Not televised in India

ZM-W vs SAW-E Live Streaming

The match between ZM-W vs SAW-E is not available.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at the Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo. The game will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

ZM-W vs SAW-E captain, vice-captain:

Captain: J Nkomo

Vice-Captain: A Styen

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: M Mupachikwa and T Brits

Batsmen: A Steyn, P Marange and A Dercksen

All-Rounders: J Nkomo, D Tucker and L Phiri

Bowlers: M Andrews, N Sibanda and M Klaas

ZM-W vs SAW-E probable playing XI:

Zimbabwe Women predicted playing xi: Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo (c), Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Lorraine Phiri, Tasmeen Granger

South Africa Women Emerging predicted playing XI: Andrie Steyn (c), Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Delmari Tucker, Tebogo Macheke (wk), Masabata Klaas, Michaela Andrews, Jane Winster, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here