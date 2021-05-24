ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Match 4: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women ODD 2021, May 24 1:00 PM IST Monday

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 4 between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Emerging Women: Zimbabwe Women will go up against South Africa Emerging Women in the fourth ODD of the ongoing series on Monday, May 24. The match will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo and is scheduled to begin at 01:00 PM (IST).

The hosts have played some good cricket in the series but have failed to match the cricketing prowess of the Proteas Women side so far. They will play for pride and avoid a whitewash. Meanwhile, the visitors have already clinched the series (3-0) by winning the first three games. They will be keen to keep their hopes of a series whitewash alive by winning rest of the two matches.

The weather in Bulawayo will remain sunny throughout the course of the match with no threat of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 20°C – 21 °C, with 36% humidity.

The pitch at the Queen’s Sports Club favours the batsmen as teams managed to post totals of around 230-255 runs. However, the medium pacers have done remarkably well in the powerplay overs, while can expect to get a little help from the surface.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Emerging Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs SAW-E Telecast

Not televised in India.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Live Streaming

The match between ZM-W vs SAW-E has no live streaming partner either. However, fans can follow the live scores on the websites and social media accounts of Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 24 at the Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrie Steyn

Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Modester Mupachikwa

Batswomen: Precious Marange, Andrie Steyn, Annerie Dercksen

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Lorraine Phiri, Delmari Tucker, Anne Bosch

Bowlers: Masabata Klaas, Nomvelo Sibanda, Micheala Andrews

ZM-W vs SAW-E Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo (C), Chiedza Dhururu(wk), Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Lorraine Phiri, Tasmeen Granger, Audrey Mazvishaya, Kellies Ndlovu

South Africa Emerging Women: Andrie Steyn (C), Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Delmari Tucker, Anne Bosch, Tebogo Macheke (WK), Tazmin Brits, Leah Jones, Jane Winster, Micheala Andrews, Nonkululeko Mlaba

