ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Playing XIs for Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging 2021, May 18 1:00 pm IST

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ODD Match between Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging: Zimbabwe Women are slated to face South Africa Emerging Women in the first ODD match on Tuesday in Bulawayo.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is rebuilding its women side ahead of next year’s Women’s World Cup. And their SAW-E’s white-ball tour to Zimbabwe is part of that. CSA are beginning to realize the potential of their youngsters like Anneke Bosch and Andrie Steyn after a successful tour of India and Bangladesh.

Other then Bosch and Steyn, South African women also have some experienced bowlers to fall back in their ranks and they would be the hot favourites against Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, the Zimbabwe Women side has also shown its mantle against Pakistan in the one-off ODI in February. Zimbabwe’s bowling attack would be led by Nomvelo Sibanda and is well capable of challenging the visitors. However, their batters will have to set up if they want to win the event.

On Tuesday, when both sides would face each other, they will look to start the tournament on a winning note by winning the opening match.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Women Emerging; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs SAW-E Telecast

Not televised in India

ZM-W vs SAW-E Live Streaming

The match between ZM-W vs SAW-E is not available.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 18 at the Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo. The game will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A Bosch

Vice-Captain: A Styen

Wicketkeepers: M Mupachikwa, T Brits

Batsmen: A Steyn, A Dercksen, A Mazvishaya, P Mujaji

All-Rounders: A Bosch, N Shangase

Bowlers: M Klaas, N Sibanda and N Mlaba

ZM-W vs SAW-E probable playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri

South Africa Women Emerging: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nobulumko Baneti and Delmi Tucker

