ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging ODD 2021, Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging May 20 01:00 pm PM IST

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 2 between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Women Emerging: Zimbabwe Women go up against the South Africa Emerging Women in the second ODD on Thursday, May 20 in Bulawayo. The hosts failed to keep up with the required run rate while chasing 233 for victory and lost the first ODD 32 runs. Meanwhile, the visitors put in an all-round performance in the first ODD and will be keen to script another win to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

The weather in Bulawayo will remain sunny throughout the course of the match, while Accuweather predicts no rain during this game and the temperature is expected to be around 24°C – 25 °C, with 26% humidity.

The pitch at the Queen’s Sports Club is likely to remain a batting-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 200 plus the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Women

Emerging; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs SAW-E Telecast

Not televised in India.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Live Streaming

The match between ZM-W vs SAW-E has live streaming partner either. However, fans can follow the live scores on the websites and social media accounts of Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 20 at the Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andrie Steyn

Vice-captain: Modester Mupachikwa

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Modester Mupachikwa

Batswomen: Pellagia Mujaji, Andrie Steyn, Precious Marange

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch

Bowlers: Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger, Michaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas

ZM-W vs SAW-E Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Pellagia Mujaji, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo (C), Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Lorraine Phiri, Tasmeen Granger

South Africa Emerging Women: Andrie Steyn (C), Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Delmari Tucker, Tebogo Macheke (WK), Masabata Klaas, Michaela Andrews, Jane Winster, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here