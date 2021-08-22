ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 3rd Unofficial ODI, August 22, 1:00 PM IST Sunday

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women: The third Unofficial One Day International of the four-match series between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played on August 22, Sunday at 01:00 PM IST at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Both Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women have put in equal efforts in the series as it is levelled at 1-1.

Zimbabwe got off to a tremendous start in the four-match One-Day series. The hosts scripted victory in the first match by seven wickets after producing a comprehensive performance in all three facets of the game. Thailand Women, on the other hand, made a comeback in the series in the next match as they won by 22 runs.

With the series at 1-1, it will be interesting to watch which team between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will take a lead on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs TL-W Telecast

The Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women match will not be televised in India.

ZM-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The ZM-W vs TL-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details

The match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club on August 22, Sunday at 01:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chanida Sutthiruang

Vice-captain - Precious Marange

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Modester Mupachikwa

Batsmen: Naruemol Chaiwai, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Ashley Ndiraya, Loreen Tshuma, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Esther Mbofana

Thailand Women: Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Wongpaka Liengprasert

