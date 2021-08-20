ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd Unofficial ODI, August 20, 1:00 PM IST

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women: The second Unofficial One Day International of the four-match series between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played on August 20, Friday at 01:00 PM IST at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Zimbabwe Women have taken a 1-0 lead in the series as they scripted a seven-wicket win in the first match.

Zimbabwe produced a comprehensive effort in the first game. Batting first, the visitors were folded at 199 runs in their 50 overs. Chasing 200 wasn’t a difficult task for the hosts and they managed to reach the target within 45 overs. Skipper Mary-Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo played a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s victory.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, didn’t have any significant experience under their belt and the same was clearly reflected throughout the match. Entering the second 50-over match on Friday, the visitors will look forward to leveling the series.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs TL-W Telecast

The Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women match will not be televised in India.

ZM-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The ZM-W vs TL-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details

The match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club on August 20, Friday at 1:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Josephine Nkomo

Vice-captain - Chanida Sutthiruang

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Modester Mupachikwa

Batsmen: Naruemol Chaiwai, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (c)

Thailand Women: Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert

