ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women 3rd T20I 2021, August 30, 4:00 PM IST Monday

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women: Zimbabwe Women will cross swords with Thailand Women in the third and final T20I of the series. The stage is all set for the decider which will be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club, in Harare on Monday August 30. The T20I series is evenly poised at 1-1, as the hosts sealed victory by one wicket in the first T20I. But they were completely dominated by the visitors in the second T20I, where they lost the match by 53 runs.

Both teams were neck-to-neck in the unofficial ODI series played earlier this month. The hosts had a 2-1 lead in the series, however, the visiting team made a remarkable comeback in the last ODI to level the series 2-2. After narrowly missing out in the ODI series, both sides will be keen to clinch the T20I series. Heading into the final T20I match, Zimbabwe Women would want to avoid a series loss on home soil, while their Thailand counterparts having drawn the ODI series will be keen on winning this one.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I encounter between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs TL-W 3rd T20I Telecast

The Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women 3rd T20I match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

ZM-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I between ZM-W vs TL-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I will be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club, in Harare, on Monday, August 30, at 4:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Josephine Nkomo

Vice-captain: Nattakan Chantam

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batter: Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang

All-rounders: Nattaya Boochatham, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Loreen Tshuma, Audrey Mazvishaya, Onnicha Kamchomphu

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Chipo Mugeri, Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Thipatcha Putthawong, Ratanaporn Padunglerd

