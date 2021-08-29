ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction And Team News: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women T20I, August 29, 3:30 pm IST

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women: The limited-overs Thailand Women tour of Zimbabwe is heading towards its conclusion. The T20 International of the three-match series between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played on August 29, Sunday at 3:30 PM IST at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

It will be interesting to see Zimbabwe locking horns with Thailand as both the teams are neck-to-neck in the T20I series so far. The host Zimbabwe had a winning start to their campaign in the shortest format of the game as they scripted a win by one wicket.

However, Thailand Women made a comeback by scripting a 53-run victory in the second T20I. Both the teams are now expected to fight tooth and nail to secure a victory in the series win in the final T20I today.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women, here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs TL-W Telecast

The Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women match will not be televised in India.

ZM-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The ZM-W vs TL-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details

The match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club on August 29, Sunday at 3:30 PM IST.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Josephine Nkomo

Vice-captain: Naruemol Chaiwai

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Modester Mupachikwa

Batsmen: Naruemol Chaiwai, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya

All-rounders: Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Nomvelo Sibanda, Thipatcha Putthawong

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women: Christabel Chatonzwa, Precious Marange, Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

Thailand Women: Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Thipatcha Putthawong

