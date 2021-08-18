ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODD match, August 18, 01:00 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: ZM-W vs TL-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for 1st ODD between Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women August 18, 01:00 PM IST

Thailand Women are on a tour of Zimbabwe. The limited-overs tour comprises four One-Day matches followed by three T20 Internationals. The first ODD of the four-match series will be played on August 18, Wednesday at 01:00 PM IST. All the matches between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

The series offers a good opportunity for the players from both sides to gain some experience and impress the selectors of their respective national teams. Zimbabwe Women will be led by Mary-Ann Musonda throughout the tour. The hosts have a competent bowling line-up that is likely to trouble the opposition batters.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, will see Naruemol Chaiwai donning the skipper hat. The visitors have a lot of youngsters on their side who will be desperate to perform.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs TL-W Telecast

The Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women match will not be televised in India.

ZM-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The ZM-W vs TL-W game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details

The match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club on August 18, Wednesday at 01:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nattaya Boochatham

Vice-Captain- Josephine Nkomo

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batsmen: Naruemol Chaiwai, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nattakan Chantam

All-rounders: Nattaya Boochatham, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange

Bowlers: Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Tasmeen Granger, Audrey Mazvishaya

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeri, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nomatter Mutasa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Tasmeen Granger, Loren Tshuma

Thailand Women: Nattakan Chantam, Neruemol Chaiwai, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Phannita Maya, Pnnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Nattaya Boochatham, Soraya Lateh, Suleeporn Laomi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai

