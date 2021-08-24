ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 4th Unofficial ODI match, August 24, 01:00 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: ZM-W vs TL-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for 4th Unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women August 24, 01:00 PM IST

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th Unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women:

The last Unofficial One Day International of the four-match series between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played on August 24, Tuesday at 01:00 PM IST at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

Zimbabwe have erased any possibility of them losing the ODI series as they are leading the four-match series by 2-1. The hosts had a stunning start to their campaign in the 50-over format as they defeated the Thailand Women by seven wickets in the first One Day International.

The second ODI saw the domination of the Thailand Women as they scripted a win by 22 runs. However, the hosts again returned back to the winning ways to secure a five-wicket win in the third match. As Thailand are lagging behind in the series, they can’t aim for anything less than a victory in the fourth match on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs TL-W Telecast

The Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women match will not be televised in India.

ZM-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The ZM-W vs TL-W game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details

The match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club on August 24, Tuesday at 01:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Josephine Nkomo

Vice-Captain- Naruemol Chaiwai

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Modester Mupachikwa

Batsmen: Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya, Naruemol Chaiwai

All-rounders: Precious Marange, Chanida Sutthiruang, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Women: Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Ashley Ndiraya, Loreen Tshuma, Christabel Chatonzwa

Thailand Women: Wongpaka Liengprasert, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi

