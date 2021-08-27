ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women 1st T20I match, August 27, 4:00 PM IST

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women:

After the successful completion of the unofficial ODI series, which ended in a 2-2 draw between hosts Zimbabwe Women and their Thailand counterparts. Both sides will now clash in a three-match T20I series and the first encounter will get underway on Friday, August 27 at 4:00 PM IST. All the T20I matches will be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club, in Harare.

Both teams were neck-to-neck in the recently concluded unofficial 50-over format series. While the hosts clinched the first and third T20I, the rest two games went in favour of the visiting side. The Zimbabwe Women will certainly be gutted as they missed out on a series victory. The team had a 2-1 lead in the series, however, Naruemol Chaiwai-led Thailand side made a sensational comeback to walk away with a five-wicket win in the last ODI. With such close action, both sides will come all out in an attempt to win the T20I series.

Ahead of the 1st T20I encounter between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ZM-W vs TL-W 1st T20I Telecast

The Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women 1st T20I match will not be broadcasted in India.

ZM-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I between ZM-W vs TL-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details

The 1st T20I will be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club, in Harare, on Friday, August 27, at 4:00 PM IST.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Josephine Nkomo

Vice-Captain: Naruemol Chaiwai

Suggested Playing XI for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Modester Mupachikwa

Batswomen: Naruemol Chaiwai, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya

All-rounders: Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo

Bowlers: Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Nomvelo Sibanda, Thipatcha Putthawong

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Josephine Nkomo, Christabel Chatonzwa, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong

