ZTB vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, February 23, 05:30 PM IST

ZTB vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Carlton: Zeytinburnu Zafer will go one-on-one against Carlton in the 13th match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. Cartama Oval in Spain will host the much-anticipated game at 05:30 PM IST on February 23, Wednesday.

Zeytinburnu Zafer are yet to score their first victory in the league. They have lost all their four league matches so far to sit at the rock-bottom in the points table. The team is facing batting woes as in the four games they have registered scores like 55, 36, 25, and 63 in their allotted ten overs.

On the other hand, Carlton are enjoying a dream ride in the league. They have won all their three league matches to occupy second place in the standings. The team outclassed Olten in its last league match by 14 runs.

Ahead of the match between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Carlton; here is everything you need to know:

ZTB vs CAR Telecast

ZTB vs CAR match will not be telecasted in India.

ZTB vs CAR Live Streaming

The Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Carlton game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZTB vs CAR Match Details

The Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Carlton contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 05:30 PM IST on February 23, Wednesday.

ZTB vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Angus Beattie

Vice-Captain- Mehmet Onur Sert

Suggested Playing XI for ZTB vs CAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rory McCann, Mehmet Onur Sert

Batters: Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Ahmet Dursak

All-rounders: Rashid Mullahzada, Angus Beattie, Adeel Raza

Bowlers: Gokhan Alta, Alasdair Evans, Tunahan Turan

ZTB vs CAR Probable XIs:

Zeytinburnu Zafer: Mecit Zargar, Mehmet Onur Sert, Tunahan Turan, Rashid Mullahzada, Murad Eka, Gokhan Alta, Saleem Zargar, Shamsullah Ehsan, Ahmet Dursak, Abdullah Lodhi, Yuksel Hukumdar

Carlton: Adeel Raza, Arun Pillai, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Ali Shah, Shujaa Khan, Rory McCann (wk), Angus Beattie, Shivam Gupta, Umair Mohammed, Alasdair Evans (c)

