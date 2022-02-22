ZTB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, February 22, 09:30 PM IST

ZTB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Cluj: Zeytinburnu Zafer will go one-on-one against Cluj in the upcoming tenth fixture of the European Cricket League T10 2022. Cartama Oval in Spain will host the much-fancied game at 09:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

Zeytinburnu Zafer need to bring their A-game to the fore to avoid lagging behind early in the tournament. Zafer were defeated by Prague CC Kings and Olten in the two games due to a poor batting display. With two big losses, the team is reeling at the last place in the points table.

Unlike Zeytinburnu Zafer, Cluj kickstarted their campaign with a victory. The team outnumbered Bresica by defending 91 runs in ten overs. However, they couldn’t continue the momentum for long and lost their very next game to Carlton by 12 runs.

Ahead of the match between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Cluj; here is everything you need to know:

ZTB vs CLJ Telecast

ZTB vs CLJ match will not be telecasted in India.

ZTB vs CLJ Live Streaming

The Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Cluj game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZTB vs CLJ Match Details

The Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Cluj contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 09:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

ZTB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain- Mehmet Onur Sert

Suggested Playing XI for ZTB vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla, Mehmet Onur Sert

Batters: Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sohel Shaikh, Ahmet Dursak

All-rounders: Rashid Mullahzada, Nishant Devre

Bowlers: Gokhan Alta, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran, Tunahan Turan

ZTB vs CLJ Probable XIs:

Zeytinburnu Zafer: Mecit Zargar, Mehmet Onur Sert, Tunahan Turan, Rashid Mullahzada, Murad Eka, Abdullah Lodhi, Yuksel Hukumdar, Gokhan Alta, Saleem Zargar, Shamsullah Ehsan, Ahmet Dursak

Cluj: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Rajendra Pisal, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Aftab Ahmeed Kayani, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Gaurav Mishra

