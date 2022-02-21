ZTB vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, European Cricket League T10 2022, February 21, 1:30 PM IST

ZTB vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Prague CC Kings: After Group A and Group B, it is time for the Group C teams to show their mettle on the 22-yard pitch. Group C will feature as many as five teams namely Zeytinburnu Zafer, Prague CC Kings, Olten, Brescia CC, Cluj, and Carlton playing against each other.

All the teams will play five games each and the top teams in the points table will secure a place in the playoffs. The curtain-raiser of the European Cricket League T10 2022 Group C, will see a battle between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Prague CC Kings at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 1:30 PM IST on February 21, Monday.

Prague CC Kings will start the contest as strong favorites. They are the most experienced team in the tournament and will hope to establish their domination from the first game only. Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, and Sharan Ramakrishnan are likely to be the top players for Prague.

Zeytinburnu Zafer, on the other hand, have picked some young and talented players in their team. The team lacks experience as compared to Prague CC Kings. Mehmer Onur, Khurram Qalander, and Rashid Mullahzada are the players to watch out for from the Zafer contingent.

Ahead of the match between Zeytinburnu Zafer and Prague CC Kings; here is everything you need to know:

ZTB vs PCK Telecast

ZTB vs PCK match will not be telecast in India.

ZTB vs PCK Live Streaming

The Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Prague CC Kings game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZTB vs PCK Match Details

The Zeytinburnu Zafer vs Prague CC Kings contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 1:30 PM IST on February 21, Monday.

Captain: A Ashokan

Vice-captain: N Padmaraju

Suggested Playing XI for ZTB vs PCK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: H Ahmad, M.Onur Sert

Batters: S Sundaresan, R Deshmoyni, A Ashokan

Allrounders: S Wickramasekara, R Mullahzada, N Padmaraju

Bowlers: S Maduraga, M Zargar, D Surkhi

ZTB vs PCK Probable XIs

Zeytinburnu Zafer: M.Onur Sert (wk), A.Dursak, U.Tunahan, Abhishek, R.Mullahzada, D.Surkhi, T.Turan, K.Qalanders, Q.Abbas, G.Alta, M.Zargar

Prague CC Kings: H.Ahmad (wk), A.Ashokan, S.Sundareswan, R.Deshmoyni, N.Padmaraju, S.Maduranga, A.Hassan Sittar, L.Selvan, S.Wickramasekara, K.Mehta, S.Patel-I

