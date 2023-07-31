'Nicky P is Insane': Nicholas Pooran’s Heroics in MI New York's Maiden MLC Title Sends Fans into Frenzy

Nicholas Pooran hit an incredible century in the final of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC), spearheading MI New York to a championship victory. The Caribbean batter scored 137 runs off just 55 balls, helping the New Yorkers pick up a seven-wicket victory against Seattle Orcas in a T20 thriller.

The powerful inning has sent the global cricketing fraternity into a frenzy. The historic win sparked reactions from the five-time Indian Premier League winners, Mumbai Indians. The renowned IPL franchise congratulated MI New York for lifting the first-ever MLC trophy through a tweet.

3 SIXES TO END THE LAST OVER OF THE POWERPLAY!THIS IS SOMETHING SPECIAL, NICKY P! 8⃣0⃣/2⃣ (6.0) pic.twitter.com/pGRwHNz0nT — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023

The Tweet has received more than 40,000 views. In one of the replies, a fan highlighted how dominant MI New York were in their 2023 MLC campaign. He wrote, “MI New York in MLC 2023: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Highest individual score, Joint most hundreds, Joint most 50+ scores, Most sixes by an individual, Most sixes in innings, Best average by a bowler, Best economy by a bowler. - Sheer dominance by MI…!!”

MI New York in MLC 2023:- Orange Cap.- Purple Cap.- Highest individual scorer.- Joint most hundreds.- Joint most 50+ scores.- Most sixes by an individual.- Most sixes in an innings.- Best average by a bowler.- Best economy by a bowler. - Sheer dominance by MI…!! — Loukik Kapase 🇮🇳 (@KapseLoukik) July 31, 2023

In another reply, a fan made sure that Nicholas Pooran got the credit the player much deserved. He wrote, “Yuhuuu we are the Champions & did it in style & Nicky P, you are insane man’.

One more reply read, “Nicholas Pooran” followed by two explosion emojis.

Another fan highlighted MI as the greatest cricketing franchise in the world. He wrote, “The great of all time - MI”

There were also several “congratulations” wishes pouring in from the fans as they celebrated MI New York’s title triumph.

Quinton de Kock scored 87 runs in 52 balls in the first innings, acting as an anchor for the Seattle Orcas. MI New York bowlers, Trent Boult and Rashid Khan shared six wickets among them but couldn’t stop the Orcas from stitching together a total of 183 runs.

In reply, MI New York were on the backfoot having lost the wicket of opener Steven Taylor in the first over. However, Nicholas Pooran had some other plans. The Caribbean delivered a masterclass performance, saving New York’s ship with his exploits. He hit 10 boundaries and an astonishing 13 sixes in the match. He finished the game remaining not out, with a strike rate of 249.09.

Pooran singlehandedly took the MI New York past the finish line, giving the side a dominating seven-wicket victory.