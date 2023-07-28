Nikhil Chopra to Continue as DDCA CAC Chairperson for 2023-24 Season

Former India cricketer and famous commentator Nikhil Chopra will chair the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the 2023-24 season. Former India cricketers Surinder Khanna and Anjali Sharma are part of the three-member committee for the upcoming domestic season.

Khanna and Sharma have replaced former India cricketers Gursharan Singh and Reema Malhotra, who featured in the CAC for the 2022-23 season.

“I wish the chairperson and members all the very best. We at DDCA sincerely hope they do a good job for cricket and cricketers in Delhi. Nikhil Chopra was there last season too and we wanted some continuity in the CAC so decided to retain him as the chairperson."

“Surinder Khanna, former India cricketer and Delhi stalwart, and former India cricketer Anjali Sharma, who has been part of DDCA Apex Council in the past, are two new additions," says DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

While Khanna has served in IPL Governing Council in the past, Sharma has been part of the DDCA Apex Council and also donned the women’s selector hat. The first job of the Chopra-led CAC would be to appoint various selectors and coaches for different age groups and senior teams, and then chalk the way forward for various teams.

DDCA had decided to appoint most of the selectors and coaches from outside Delhi in the previous season but the move backfired as the senior men’s selection committee led by former India cricketer Gagan Khoda was dissolved during the season. The men who matter in the DDCA were not pleased with senior team coach Abhay Sharma’s performance too and it’s unlikely that he will be retained for the upcoming season.

Delhi’s senior team failed to add any silverware in the last season but finished the Ranji Trophy on a high with a historic win over Mumbai at home and a comprehensive away win against Hyderabad.

The preparations for the upcoming season are likely to get underway soon with the second edition of the DDCA Challenger Trophy. The tournament, which was planned for July, has been pushed to August due to incessant rains in the capital.

It is now likely to begin in the second week of August and DDCA will be sending their senior men’s team for a multi-day tournament in Hyderabad too.

“DDCA Challenger Trophy, which was originally scheduled to take place in July was delayed to rains and is now likely to begin in the second week of August. We will also be sending our team for a tournament in Hyderabad soon," informs Manchanda.