No Concerns With Our Lineup, Will Gain Momentum And Move Forward: Arshdeep Singh Following Loss To West Indies

Left-arm Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh brushed aside concerns around India’s long tail after their shocking 4-run loss in the first T20 International against the West Indies.

When asked whether there were any concerns regarding their batting order, Arshdeep staunchly denied it and expressed his confidence in the squad.

“This kind of thing always comes after the end of the match. The playing XI we fielded, we were confident that we would win the match. We always back our playing XI whether it has six bowlers or nine. It doesn’t matter at all," he added.

Chasing a feasible target of 150, India were restricted to 145 for nine as the West Indies prevailed by four runs at the Brian Lara Stadium.

While the four extras bowled in the 19th over may have made the difference to the final outcome, Arshdeep tried his bit with the bat and hit two fours in his seven-ball 12 that nearly took India home after the fancied visitors self-destructed.

“We will review the match. What we could have done better in the first innings. Where we could have kept things tight and as a batting unit in the second innings where did we miss the finishing part."

The highly-promising Tilak Varma shone on his international debut with a 22-ball 39 but Arshdeep said his wicket was not the turning point of the match.

“I can’t say it was the turning point. It is his style of playing. He plays a lot of attacking shots and in those, he will give chances but as we have seen, he is massively talented… and in the future, he will help the team win a lot of matches," Arshdeep said.

The teams will play the next two matches in Guyana with the final two games scheduled for Lauderhill, Florida next week.

Arshdeep remains confident that a win will help team India muster the needed confidence and momentum to go on and clinch the 5-game series away from the home team eventually.