‘No Dhoni No Cricket': Chennai Super Kings Fan's Poster During an IPL Goes Viral

With four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles under his belt, MS Dhoni’s legacy as Chennai Super Kings captain has been nothing less than grand in the history of the competition. After announcing his international retirement in 2020, IPL has remained the solitary stage for Dhoni to showcase his exploits. From his IPL home-ground Chennai to Dharamshala- Dhoni’s incredible fanfare has been on full display almost everywhere.

Dhoni’s crazy fandom once again became the talk of the town after a spectator was spotted holding a unique placard during an IPL game.

“Haven’t watched international cricket since the 2019 World Cup semi-final. No Dhoni No Cricket,” a fan-made poster read. Dhoni was last seen in action in international cricket during the 2019 World Cup semi-final encounter against New Zealand. A picture of the poster, quite unsurprisingly, went viral in no time.

MS Dhoni fan in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/qkhGAO6CnO— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2023

Cricket fans were quick to react to the much-talked-about poster.

Pointing out MS Dhoni’s incredible fan-following, this person termed the former India skipper a “legend.”

Captain cool, MS Dhoni a legend in cricket. When Dhoni is in the stadium, the crowd goes Crazy. He has a global fan base and they love him unconditionally. @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL— Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) April 26, 2023

This fan seemed quite downcast with the prospect of MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement.

After dhoni retirement …Cricket will be DeAd— RahulK09 (@ch_rahul09) April 26, 2023

Walking down memory lane, this user wrote, “People during the 90s and 20s itself were switching off the TV when Sachin Tendulkar got out.”

People during 90's & 20's itself was switching off the TV when Sachin goes out— Mouneendra Reddy (@sai_mouneendra) April 26, 2023

This person, however, felt that no player is bigger than the game of cricket.

The game is bigger than any player. I felt like that when Sachin retired, but players serve the game not the other way round.— Bruce Wayne (@BruceWa67656471) April 26, 2023

Coming back to on-field events, MS Dhoni recently became the first-ever skipper to lead a franchise in 200 games in the history of IPL. With 241 matches to his name, the World Cup-winning skipper also holds the record for most IPL appearances.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings failed to kick off the IPL 2023 journey on a winning note. Chennai were outclassed by defending champions Gujarat Titans in the season-opener. However, the Chennai-based franchise won their next two games to secure a crucial turnaround. Chennai, thanks to their three-match unbeaten run, are currently in a rich vein of form. The team occupies the top spot on the IPL points table with 5 wins from seven matches. In their next match, the four-time IPL winners will take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

