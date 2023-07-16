'No Phone Call, no Communication': Yuzvendra Chahal's Big Revelation on Being Released by RCB

With franchises asked to release a majority of their squads while retaining a maximum of four players after the addition of two more teams in Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, tough decisions followed.

The teams were bound to lose their key players as part of the rule and one of the biggest surprises ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction was Royal Challengers Bangalore releasing star legspinner Yuzuvendra Chahal.

The spinner was one of their vital players and was part of the franchise for 113 matches in which he picked 138 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5.

Taking into consideration that his IPL home ground was at the M Chinnaswamy stadium which is a batting paradise, his record was more than impressive.

It has been two seasons since RCB released Chahal has opened up on his exit from the franchise during a podcast by YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia.

“I played there for 8 years. RCB basically gave me the India cap, because they gave me a chance to perform. From the very first match, Virat Bhaiya showed me trust. So, it felt bad, because it almost feels like family when you spend 8 years at a team. A lot of rumours came in that I asked for a huge amount of money. I clarified at the time that there wasn’t anything like that. I know what I deserve," Chahal said.

He also claims there was no communication from the management and since he had played over a hundred matches for the side, it was expected.

“What I felt really bad about was there was no phone call, no communication. At least have a talk. I had played 114 matches for them,” Chahal said.

“At auction, I was promised they will go all-out for me. I said, fine. When I wasn’t picked there, I was very angry. I gave them 8 years. Chinnaswamy was my favourite ground. I didn’t talk to RCB coaches. The first match I played against them, I didn’t talk to anyone,” he added.

Chahal also talked about how the auction is a very unpredictable place and he has made peace with the events that transpired.

Chahal said he’s still attached to the franchise and the RCB fans but his switch to the Rajasthan Royals has helped him cricket-wise

Chahal pointed out how during his RCB days, he would finish his quota of overs by the 16th over. However, now in RR, he is also being used as a death bowler which is completely new to him.