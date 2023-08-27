No Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq: Afghanistan Announce Squad for Asia Cup 2023 as LSG Pacer Misses Out

The tussle between Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq and India’s Virat Kohli lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL), not too long ago. Fans were anticipating the encounter for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as well. But unfortunately, Naveen will miss out from Afghanistan’s squad for the Asia Cup.

The Afghanistan side will make changes from the side that took on Pakistan in the ODI series that recently concluded.

Naveen-ul-Haq has enjoyed a vast experience playing all over the world in franchise cricket. He has represented franchises in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh to name a few. He was part of the Lucknow Super Giants where the infamous tussle with Virat Kohli happened in IPL 2023.

He has been involved in verbal fights in the past as well, particularly with Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir and Shahid Afridi as well back in 2020.

It remains unclear at the moment regarding his non-selection in the Afghanistan squad. It could be an injury to the player which was reported by Cricbuzz one month ago. He as reported to have been undergoing a minor surgery which meant he would be out of the side for two months.

According to ICC, Azmatullah Omarzai had picked up a side strain during the series against Pakistan and will miss out from the Asia Cup 2023.

Shahidullah Kamal and Wafadar Momand are others who will be missing from Afghanistan’s squad for the highly anticipated tournament.

Afghanistan will be siding a strong spin attack with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Noor Ahmed and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

When it comes to the pace attack, Fazalhaq Farooqi will be leading the line of pacers along with former skipper Gulbadin Naib as well as Janat, Abdul Rahman and Mohammad Saleem.

Afghanistan might not be the favourites in the tournament but the side will be eager to put up a decent fight. They came close to a victory over Pakistan in the recently concluded ODI series. After being outclassed in the first ODI, Afghanistan came back well to post a total of 300 thanks to the efforts of Rahmanullah Gurbaz who scored 151 runs. The Pakistan side was challenged well as the game went down to the wire with Pakistan having only one wicket remaining and managed to chase down the target in the second last ball of the final over.

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi