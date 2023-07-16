'Nobody Took Responsibility in Batting': Harmanpreet After India's First-ever Loss to Bangladesh in ODIs

The Indian women’s team suffered a massive heartbreak on Sunday as they were defeated by Bangladesh in the first ODI of the 3-match series in Dhaka. Pacer Marufa Akter (4/29) and leg-spinner Rabeya Khan (3-30) shared 7 wickets among each other to bowl out India for just 113 in 35.3 overs in a chase of 154 (DLS method).

India suffered the first-ever defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in ODIs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the extra runs leaked by her bowlers and the lack of responsibility shown by her batting line-up.

“We had given at least 20 runs extra. We bowled many loose balls and were not up to the mark. Obviously, in the batting department, nobody took responsibility. No, we are not weak against leg-spinners but they were really good. We need to focus on rotating the strike, we have done well in ODIs,” said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.

On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was delighted with her bowlers’ clicking to bowl out India below 120, with fielders backing them up well.

“We thought we were short by 30 runs. It was the middle-order and lower-order runs that helped. We wanted to bowl them out inside 120. Our bowling was brilliant. Exceptional fielding too. We are proud. Our plan was to get early wickets. We just wanted to execute our plans,” she said.

Talking about Marufa, Nigar said, “I am very much happy that we have every kind of bowler. Marufa is very talented, young and fresh, she makes my job easier. She doesn’t think too much and just bowls according to plans.”

Playing in her first ODI at home, Marufa’s fiery performance got her Player of the Match award.

“Firstly, our batters did well in these conditions. My target was to hit some good lengths, so I can do something useful for the team. Since I did well at the start with the new ball, the onus was on me to finish well with the old ball. All the seniors in the team support me and love me, maybe that’s why I did well today,” she concluded.

India and Bangladesh will now face off in the second ODI on July 19 at the same venue.