Nooshin Al Khadeer Named Interim Coach for India Women's Bangladesh Tour

Former India offspinner Nooshin Al Khadeer has been appointed as the interim head coach of the women’s cricket team for the Bangladesh tour. Nooshin was the coach when India won the U-19 women’s world cup in South Africa earlier this year before overseeing another successful campaign at the Emerging Women’s Asia Cup with the U-23 squad in Hong Kong.

The development comes days after various reports claimed that former Mumbai cricketer Amol Mazumdar is set to be named as the next head coach of the senior women’s cricket team. A three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape recommended Mazumdar’s name.

However, latest reports claim that the BCCI will take some more time before taking a final call on Mazumdar’s appointment. Consequently, he won’t be traveling with the women’s squad for the Bangladesh tour where India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

“Post the Bangladesh tour, there’s a break of a few months before the Indian women’s team plays international cricket. We have time," The Times of India quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The Indian team is expected to assemble in Mumbai on Wednesday before leaving for Bangladesh on Thursday.

Nooshin, who is the current coach of Railways, served as the bowling coach of Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants earlier this year in March.

National Cricket Academy coaches Apurva Desai, Rajib Dutta and Subhadeep Ghosh will be part of the support staff for the Bangladesh tour slated to get underway from July 9.

The position of the head coach has been lying vacant since Romesh Powar left the role last year. After his exit, former India allrounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar was named as the interim coach.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.