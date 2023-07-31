North Zone vs North East Zone Live Cricket Streaming For Deodhar Trophy: How to Watch North Zone vs North East Zone Coverage on TV And Online

The North Zone will take on the North East Zone in the 13th game of the Deodhar Trophy. Both teams are having a terrible run in the tournament so far. The North Zone have managed to pick up only one win in their last four games. The North East Zone, on the other hand, are yet to win a single match in the competition.

CAP Ground 3 Stadium in Puducherry will host the Deodhar Trophy fixture on August 1. Both teams would be eager to secure a win after such disappointing starts to their campaigns.

The North East Zone began their campaign for domestic glory off a nine-wicket loss to the West Zone. They lost their second successive game to the East Zone by eight wickets. In their last two games, the North East Zone conceded a nine-wicket loss to the South Zone before suffering an eight wickets defeat at the hands of Central Zone.

The North Zone faced a humiliating defeat in their opening game of the Deodhar Trophy against the South Zone as they lost the game by more than 180 runs. They lost two more games against the East Zone and West Zone in the competition. Their only victory came against Central Zone, where they managed to edge out their competitors off Prabhsimran Singh’s powerful century.

Despite the North Zone having a one-win advantage over the North East Zone, no clear favourites are heading into Tuesday’s Deodhar Trophy clash.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Deodhar Trophy match between North Zone and North East Zone; here is all you need to know:

What date Deodhar Trophy match between North Zone and North East Zone will be played?

The Deodhar Trophy match between North Zone and North East Zone will occur on August 1, Tuesday.

Where will the Deodhar Trophy match North Zone vs North East Zone be played?

The Deodhar Trophy match between North Zone and North East Zone will be played at CAP Ground 3.

What time will the Deodhar Trophy match between North Zone and North East Zone begin?

The Deodhar Trophy match between North Zone and North East Zone will start at 9:00 AM IST on August 1, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast North Zone vs North East Zone Deodhar Trophy match?

North Zone vs North East Zone match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch North Zone vs North East Zone Deodhar Trophy match live streaming?

North Zone vs North East Zone match will be streamed live onBCCI.TVand the BCCI app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of the North Zone and North East Zone For the Deodhar Trophy?

North Zone Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Shubham Rohilla, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Markande, Mayank Yadav.

North East Zone Probable XI: Nilesh Lamichaney, Imliwati Lemtur, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Jehu Anderson, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Lee Yong Lepcha, Ashish Thapa, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Khrievitso Kense, Rex Rajkumar