North Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For North Zone vs South Zone

North Zone vs South Zone Dream11 Prediction: North Zone and South Zone are to clash in the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy on July 5 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The last time both the teams went head to head was in a similar fashion in the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy, 2022 where South Zone won by a massive 645 runs.

North Zone played their last match against North East Zone in the playoffs of this year’s Duleep Trophy. The match started with NEZ winning the toss and deciding to bowl. NZ scored 540 runs and declared their innings at 8 wickets. Dhruv Shorey, Nishant Sindhu and Harshit Rana were able to score centuries which helped the team put up a humongous total. NEZ crumbled at 134 runs and NZ scored 259 runs in their second innings, yet again declaring it at 6 wickets. Scoring only 154 in their second innings, NEZ lost the match by 511 runs and handed an easy victory to NZ.

It has been quite a while since SZ has come on the pitch to play a first-class match. Their last match was the Finals of the Duleep Trophy, 2022 where they faced West Zone. After winning the toss, WZ made a total of 270 runs which was easily surpassed by the SZ who scored 327 runs in their first innings. The match took a turn in WZ’s second innings when Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 265 runs and the team put up a total of 585 before declaring the innings at 4 wickets. SZ was not able to achieve the target and was wiped out at 234 runs.

North Zone vs South Zone Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jayant Yadav

Vice-captain: Hanuma Vihari

Wicket keeper: Ricky Bhui, Prabhsimran Singh

Batter: Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Dhruv Shorey, Tilak Verma

Allrounders: Jayant Yadav, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Harshit Rana

North Zone vs South Zone Probable XIs:

South Zone Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Tilak Verma, Ricky Bhui, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Misal, Saikir Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Vidhwath Kaverappa

North Zone Probable XI: Dhruv Shorey, Prashant Chopra, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh

North Zone vs South Zone Full Squad

North Zone: Mandeep Singh (captain), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sandhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh.

South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma.