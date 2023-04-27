'Not Able to See Him': Emotional Varun Chakravarthy Dedicates Player-of-the-Match Performance to His Son And Wife

In what was a touching end to the proceedings on Wednesday night in IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy dedicated his player-of-the-match award winning performance to his newborn son Aathman and wife Neha.

While speaking to the presenter after collecting his award for taking three wickets and playing a vital role in KKR’s 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, a soft-spoken Chakravarthy said, “I’d like to credit this (performance) to my newborn son, still not able to see him, I’d like to dedicate it to him and my wife."

Chakravarthy appeared a little emotional when Harsha Bhogle asked when he will get to see his family again.

“After IPL," replied the KKR star.

Chakravarthy has been superb for KKR.

He has now taken 13 wickets in eight matches so far and is now third in the list of the top-wicket takers of the ongoing season.

Interestingly, seven of his scalps have come against RCB.

When asked what he has worked upon in the lead up to the season, the 31-year-old said, “More focused on my accuracy rather than more variations. I didn’t want to add more variations and (thought) it’s time to be accurate. So that’s what I have been working on."

Chakravarthy also thanked KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Tamil Nadu spinner AC Prathiban for helping him work on his bowling.

“I’ve been working a lot and I’d like to credit AC Prathiban, he’s been working for me and even Abhishek Nayar. So I’d like to thank them," he said.

Chakravarthy has been relishing the challenge of bowling in the Powerplay.

“I like the challenge and Nitish (Rana) is giving the ball whenever he wants me to do the job. So, I am liking it," he said.

With the win KKR have climbed up to the seventh spot on the table and will next take on defending champions Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

