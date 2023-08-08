'Not an Easy Place to Tour': R Ashwin Reacts After Third T20I Between IND And WI Delayed Due to Bizarre Reason

The start of third T20I between West Indies and India was delayed for a few minutes due to a bizarre reason. West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bowl first as they look to seal the series on Tuesday. The Indian players and West Indies openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King came out to the middle for the start of the play but it was delayed because the 30-yard circle wasn’t marked out.

The West Indies openers went back to the dressing room and the Indian players also walked out as the groundsmen ran in the middle to mark the 30-yard circle quickly. However, it was not a very long delay and the play started quickly at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also reacted to the delay and took a shot at Cricket West Indies.

“Unique delay! It’s not an easy place to tour for reasons like this. As a cricketer one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected. All the best to @ybj_19 Go well Chinni Paiyaa #INDvsWI," Ashwin tweeted.

Meanwhile, India made two changes as Yashasvi Jaiswal got his T20I debut cap from Suryakumar Yadav. He replaced Ishan Kishan in the line-up while Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.

Roston Chase replaced Jason Holder in West Indies’ XI, as the fast bowling all-rounder missed the game due to a niggle.

It is a must-win game for India as the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0.

After winning the toss, Powell said: “We’ll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep of history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you."

India skipper Hardik Pandya said: “Don’t mind chasing. Obviously would’ve preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things."

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar