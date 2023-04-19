'Nothing's Slippin' Through’: Kolkata Knight Riders Share Clip of Their Intense Fielding Drill

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a lackluster start to their IPL 2023 campaign.

The two-time champions have only won two out of the five games that they have played this season. However, Nitish Rana-led Knight Riders are putting in the hard yards in training and are still upbeat about their chances in the league.

The former two-time champions have shared a Instagram Reel of their players honing their catching skills during a practice session. The clip shows Narayan Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer practicing slip catching with Kolkata’s fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate leading the drills.

While sharing the Reel, Kolkata wrote, “Nothing’s Slippin’ through!”

The Reel has gained traction on social media. Several fans have praised Kolkata players for their dedication towards the game and wished them well for the remaining matches under the Reel.

One die-hard Knight Riders fan commented, “Korbo lorbo jeetbo re. I am ready for the next match.”

Another fan wrote, “Adore Gurbaz’s commentary on the stump mic. Makes the match so fun.”

“All the best KKR. Come back and win the next match,” read one comment.

KKR recorded a stunning victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans on April 9.

Rinku Singh was the architect of that remarkable win as he blasted five sixes in a row.

However, they have lost two consecutive matches since that win.

Although the likes of Nitish Rana, Rinku and Iyer have shown tremendous form with the bat, KKR are yet to fire as a team. In their last match against Mumbai Indians, Iyer had smashed a scintillating century but no significant contribution from other batters meant KKR put up 185 runs on the board.

MI easily chased down that below-par total, courtesy of Ishan Kishan’s impressive half-century.

Kolkata’s opening duo of Jagadeesan and Gurbaz will have to step up in the upcoming matches and provide solid starts. Furthermore, Kolkata is heavily dependent on their star allrounder Andre Russell.

