NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday’s second Test NZ vs SL match, March 17, Basin Reserve 3:30 am IST

NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka: Cricket fraternity witnessed one of the thrilling finishes in the history of Tests during the opening encounter between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Chasing a target of 285, New Zealand scored the winning runs in an epic fashion on the very final delivery of the fixture. The Tim Southee-led brigade’s two-wicket triumph in the opening Test also shattered Sri Lanka’s chances of reaching the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will now be aiming to record a win in the second Test in order to avoid a whitewash in the series. The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to start from Friday, March 17 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

A victory in the second Test will also help Sri Lanka in ending their abysmal losing run in New Zealand. The Kiwis will be without pacer Neil Wagner in the final match of the series. The left-arm fast bowler was ruled out of the second Test due to a hamstring strain. Doug Bracewell is expected to feature in the Kiwi bowling attack, in Wagner’s absence.

Ahead of the second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs SL Telecast

The second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will not be televised live in India.

NZ vs SL Live Streaming

The second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in India.

NZ vs SL Match Details

The NZ vs SL second Test match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday, March 17 at 3:30 am IST.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daryl Mitchell

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajtha

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajtha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya

