ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI Calls Special General Meeting on May 27 to Form Working Group

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s office has circulated a notice for the special general meeting to all of its affiliates on Thursday with a five-point agenda set to be discussed in the SGM which will take place in Ahmedabad on May 27.

As per a report in PTI, among the five agendas, an internal working group for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 which will be hosted in India, and the formation of a Women’s Premier League committee after the WPL’s inaugural edition are some of the top priorities which will be discussed in the SGM meet.

The BCCI is also set to work on ratification of the prevention of sexual harassment policy, the appointment of physios and trainers for the state teams, as well as the formation of an infrastructure development and subsidy committee, make up the five major agendas of the SGM scheduled later this month.

The Working Group for the ODI World Cup will comprise the BCCI president, secretary, treasurer and acting CEO and other senior officials.

The board has already allocated funds for the upgradation of infrastructure of all the stadiums zeroed in for the ODI World Cup.

Most of the venues need urgent revamp and need to be made spectator friendly.

As far as committee formation for the Women’s Premier League is concerned, they would need to ensure that a dedicated window for the tournament is finalised at the earliest.

“This year, Australian women’s team will be playing international matches till third week of February and hence you can only start WPL after that. In case, you are looking at Diwali window, then there is men’s World Cup," a franchisee official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

One important aspect will be the appointment of physios and trainers for the state units and the BCCI would want a NCA-certified support staff to be associated with domestic teams for a uniform fitness module and injury management programme.

The ODI World Cup is likely to begin on October 5 and as such a working group has to be formed to overlook duties regarding the finalization of venues for the marquee tournament and the same group will ensure a smooth conduct of the World Cup at home.

After the inaugural Women’s Premier League earlier this year, a WPL committee will be formed dedicated solely for planning and development of the WPL whereas the Infrastructure Development and subsidy committee will also be added to BCCI’s special and sub-committee lists. Only the general body can appoint the aforementioned committees and more details regarding the same will be chalked out in the SGM.

The absence of the Sexual Harassment Policy was highlighted earlier when allegations were made against BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri and since then the policy has been under the pipeline. Whereas the apex body is also set to discuss the appointment of physios as well as strength and conditioning coaches for the state teams.

With inputs from PTI