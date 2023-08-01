ODI World Cup 2023: ICC Team Inspects Arun Jaitley Stadium, DDCA Assures Completion of Work in 45 Days

A 15-member team of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) visited the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of their recce of the World Cup venues in the country.

They inspected the iconic venue in the afternoon and will soon share their observations and recommendations in a report.

“Team of ICC and BCCI visited the venue and took stock of the situation and preparations for the upcoming World Cup. It was a routine visit and the team will soon share their report with us," says DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

DDCA apprised the inspecting committee about their preparations for the World Cup and the various tenders they have already floated for the upgradation and renovation work at the venue.

“We told them about the tenders we have already floated and the kind of work which has been planned for the future. It was a healthy discussion between the two parties and no major suggestion/change was communicated to us. In case they need any change, it will be explained in ICC’s venue report" adds Manchanda.

New seats, LED panels, renovated washrooms

The state’s cricketing body has already floated tenders for new seats, automatic ticketing system and LED wall display system at the venue. As many as 35,000 new seats will be installed and the washrooms will be completely renovated before the marquee event gets underway.

All efforts are being directed to ensure hygiene and elevate the fan experience.

“There will be new seats, better ticketing system and improved washrooms before the World Cup gets underway. We want to ensure that the basic facilities are there for the spectators and they get a good experience for a tournament as big as the World Cup," says Manchanda.

Not much time is left for the World Cup but DDCA is confident to finish the planned upgrades within the next 45 days and have a dry run before the tournament takes over.

“We are confident to complete all the work within the next 45 days. We will work day and night to ensure all facilities are in order for the World Cup," says Manchanda.

Two new pitches

The venue also got two new pitches on the square for the World Cup and some more work was carried out for underground stump-mic wiring and other broadcast requirements.

“Two new pitches have been prepared and some underground wiring provision has been created for broadcasters. Basically for wiring and all for the stump mic and stump cameras," informs Manchanda.