ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Shifted to October 14, Eight More Matches Rescheduled

The mega ICC ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan is officially rescheduled and will be played a day before now on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced changes in the World Cup schedule as nine matches have been rescheduled.

The marquee India vs Pakistan was originally scheduled for October 15th but it also happens to be the first day of Navratri which sees Garba nights being organised across Gujarat attracting massive crowd. Several reports suggested that the security agencies have advised BCCI to change the itinerary since they will be ‘stretched’ due to Navratri.

The preponement of the IND vs PAK clash forced ICC to make further changes in the schedule, England will now face Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday 15.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s clash against Sri Lanka also moved ahead as the two Asian teams will now face each other on Tuesday, October 10 in Hyderabad.

Five-time World Champions Australia will face South Africa in Lucknow moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, 12 October instead of Friday, 13 October.

Similarly, New Zealand’s game against Bangladesh originally scheduled as a day match for 14 October in Chennai has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, 13 October and be played as a day-night contest.

Meanwhile, England vs Bangladesh match in Dharamsala which was originally scheduled as a day-night fixture, will now be played as a day match starting from 10:30 AM IST.

Towards the end of the league stage, there are three changes with the double-header encounters of Sunday, 12 November being moved a day earlier to Saturday, 11 November – Australia vs Pakistan in Pune (10:30 AM) and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00 PM).

India’s final match of the league stage against Netherlands has been postponed to November 12, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru.

Rescheduled World Cup 2023 matches

October 10: England vs Bangladesh – Dharamsala – 10:30 AM

October 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Hyderabad – 2:00 PM

October 12: Australia vs South Africa – Lucknow – 2:00 PM

October 13: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Chennai – 2:00 PM

October 14: India vs Pakistan – Ahmedabad – 2:00 PM

October 15: England vs Afghanistan – Delhi – 2:00 PM

November 11: Australia vs Bangladesh – Pune – 10:30 AM

November 11: England vs Pakistan – Kolkata – 2:00 PM

November 12: India vs Netherlands – Bengaluru – 2:00 PM