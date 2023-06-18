'Have Played in IPL..': Kagiso Rabada Feels South Africa Hold 'Advantage' Going Into ODI World Cup 2023

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada feels that South Africa have an advantage going into the ODI World Cup 2023 due to the Proteas players having the experience of playing the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rabada who played the recently concluded IPL 2023 season for Punjab Kings has been a regular feature in the lucrative league given his ability as one of the leading pacers in world cricket.

South Africa are scheduled to take on Australia in August and currently all the Proteas stars are enjoying a break from cricket. Even though the Proteas have yet to win any ICC event so far, Rabada is confident of a good show from his compatriots given their prior experience in IPL.

Speaking to IOL, the 28-year-old highlighted how getting used to Indian pitches could be a challenge for anyone, and now that he has played in India for a while he has adapted well, which would count as an ‘advantage’ ahead of the ODI World Cup.

“Playing in India is really tough as a fast bowler on some of those wickets," said Rabada.

“I guess the challenge now, at the age that I am, is to know the basic information that a newbie wouldn’t know. You are always learning and always looking to be as effective as you can be on different wickets," the pacer added.

“It is all about reading (the pitch) better and that is in combination with the goals that you set. Those two go in tandem – reading the conditions and executing your skills," stated Rabada.

The South African star pacer has played 69 matches in since 2017, and he has 106 wickets under his name.

“Heading into the World Cup in India, I do think that we have an advantage because we have played in the IPL for so many years. We have played at most of the grounds, if not all, so we understand those conditions," concluded Rabada.