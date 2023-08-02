ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Agree to Playing India on October 14 - Report

The uncertainty over the rescheduling of India’s marquee ODI World Cup against Pakistan continues as the BCCI and ICC are expected to officially announce the changes in the schedule for the mega event. The two arch-rivals are originally scheduled to clash against each other on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium. However, the BCCI had to reschedule the clash due to issues with regards to the deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

According to a report in PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed with ICC and BCCI on the proposed change of dates of two of its matches as they will face Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Shah said there is an issue regarding gap between matches of some teams and “only date and time will be changed”.

“Two-three ICC Full Member nations have raised objections regarding the schedule. The teams which have six-day gaps will be reduced and the teams which have two-day gap will be increased,” says Shah after meeting staging state associations of World Cup.

Shah added that logistics team of both BCCI and ICC is addressing the concerns and assured there will be no change of venue.

“The logistics team of both BCCI and ICC is working on it. No venue will be changed, only date and time will be changed,” says Shah.

Pakistan’s current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023: October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).

