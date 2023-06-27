ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: Fixtures, Venues Set to be Revealed Today

Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: The wait could finally come to an end today with the International Cricket Council (ICC) expected to release the full schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India later this year. This year will be the first time that India will solely be hosting the marquee event.

India, a two-time former ODI world cup winners, have earlier been the joint hosts in 1987, 1996 and 2011.

A day before the event though, the ICC announced it’s begin the trophy tour by launching the silverware into the space. The trophy reached 120,000 feet above the Earth before landing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in