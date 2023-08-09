ODI World Cup 2023 Updated Full Schedule as ICC Reschedules 9 Matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a few changes in the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The cricket governing body rescheduled 9 matches including the marquee India vs Pakistan clash which is now moved a day before to October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Apart from the India-Pakistan match, details of eight other matches have also been changed in the latest updated schedule of the tournament released on Wednesday.

Apart from the Pakistan clash, India’s last league match against the Netherlands, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru, has now been shifted to November 12 from November 11.

Due to the change in date of the India-Pakistan clash, defending champions England’s fixture against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will now be played 24 hours later on October 15, instead of the original date of October 14.

Here is the updated full schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023: