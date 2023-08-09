ODI World Cup 2023 Updated Full Schedule as ICC Reschedules 9 Matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a few changes in the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The cricket governing body rescheduled 9 matches including the marquee India vs Pakistan clash which is now moved a day before to October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Apart from the India-Pakistan match, details of eight other matches have also been changed in the latest updated schedule of the tournament released on Wednesday.
Apart from the Pakistan clash, India’s last league match against the Netherlands, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru, has now been shifted to November 12 from November 11.
Due to the change in date of the India-Pakistan clash, defending champions England’s fixture against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will now be played 24 hours later on October 15, instead of the original date of October 14.
Here is the updated full schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023:
|5
|October
|ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Thursday
|6
|October
|PAKISTAN vs Netherlands
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|14:00
|Friday
|7
|October
|BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30
|Saturday
|7
|October
|SOUTH AFRICA vs Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Saturday
|8
|October
|INDIA vs AUSTRALIA
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:00
|Sunday
|9
|October
|NEW ZEALAND vs Netherlands
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|14:00
|Monday
|10
|October
|ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30
|Tuesday
|10
|October
|PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKA
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|14:00
|Tuesday
|11
|October
|INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Wednesday
|12
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14:00
|Friday
|13
|October
|NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:300
|Saturday
|14
|October
|INDIA vs PAKISTAN
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Saturday
|15
|October
|ENGLAND vs AFGAHNISTAN
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Sunday
|16
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs Sri Lanka
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14:00
|Monday
|17
|October
|SOUTH AFRICA vs Netherlands
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|14:00
|Tuesday
|18
|October
|NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:00
|Wednesday
|19
|October
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|14:00
|Thursday
|20
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|14:00
|Friday
|21
|October
|NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKA
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|10:30
|Saturday
|21
|October
|ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Saturday
|22
|October
|INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|14:00
|Sunday
|23
|October
|PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:00
|Monday
|24
|October
|SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Tuesday
|25
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs NETHERLANDS
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Wednesday
|26
|October
|ENGLAND vs SRI LANKA
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|14:00
|Thursday
|27
|October
|PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:00
|Friday
|28
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30
|Saturday
|28
|October
|NETHERLANDS vs BANGLADESH
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Saturday
|29
|October
|INDIA vs ENGLAND
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14:00
|Sunday
|30
|October
|AFGHANISTAN vs SRI LANKA
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|14:00
|Monday
|31
|October
|PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Tuesday
|1
|November
|NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|14:00
|Wednesday
|2
|November
|INDIA vs SRI LANKA
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Thursday
|3
|November
|NETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTAN
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14:00
|Friday
|4
|November
|NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|10:30
|Saturday
|4
|November
|ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Saturday
|5
|November
|INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Sunday
|6
|November
|BANGLADESH vs SRI LANKA
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Monday
|7
|November
|AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Tuesday
|8
|November
|ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|14:00
|Wednesday
|9
|November
|NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKA
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|14:00
|Thursday
|10
|November
|SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Friday
|11
|November
|AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|10:30
|Saturday
|11
|November
|ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Saturday
|12
|November
|INDIA vs NETHERLANDS
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|14:00
|Sunday
|15
|November
|1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACE
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Wednesday
|16
|November
|2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACE
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Thursday
|19
|November
|WINNER OF S/F 1 vs WINNER OF S/F
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Sunday