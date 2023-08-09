CHANGE LANGUAGE
ODI World Cup 2023 Updated Full Schedule as ICC Reschedules 9 Matches

ICC rescheduled 9 matches including the marquee India vs Pakistan clash which is now moved a day before to October 14. Here is the updated full schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a few changes in the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The cricket governing body rescheduled 9 matches including the marquee India vs Pakistan clash which is now moved a day before to October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Apart from the India-Pakistan match, details of eight other matches have also been changed in the latest updated schedule of the tournament released on Wednesday.

Apart from the Pakistan clash, India’s last league match against the Netherlands, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru, has now been shifted to November 12 from November 11.

Due to the change in date of the India-Pakistan clash, defending champions England’s fixture against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will now be played 24 hours later on October 15, instead of the original date of October 14.

Here is the updated full schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023:

5OctoberENGLAND vs NEW ZEALANDNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Thursday
6OctoberPAKISTAN vs NetherlandsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00Friday
7OctoberBANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTANHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30Saturday
7OctoberSOUTH AFRICA vs Sri LankaArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Saturday
8OctoberINDIA vs AUSTRALIAChidambaram, Chennai 14:00Sunday
9OctoberNEW ZEALAND vs NetherlandsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00Monday
10OctoberENGLAND vs BANGLADESHHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30Tuesday
10OctoberPAKISTAN vs SRI LANKARajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00Tuesday
11OctoberINDIA vs AFGHANISTANArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Wednesday
12OctoberAUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICABharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00Friday
13OctoberNEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESHChidambaram, Chennai 14:300Saturday
14OctoberINDIA vs PAKISTANNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Saturday
15OctoberENGLAND vs AFGAHNISTANArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Sunday
16OctoberAUSTRALIA vs Sri LankaBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00Monday
17OctoberSOUTH AFRICA vs NetherlandsHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 14:00Tuesday
18OctoberNEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTANChidambaram, Chennai 14:00Wednesday
19OctoberINDIA vs BANGLADESHMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00Thursday
20OctoberAUSTRALIA vs PAKISTANM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00Friday
21OctoberNETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKABharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 10:30Saturday
21OctoberENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICAWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Saturday
22OctoberINDIA vs NEW ZEALANDHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 14:00Sunday
23OctoberPAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTANChidambaram, Chennai 14:00Monday
24OctoberSOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESHWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Tuesday
25OctoberAUSTRALIA vs NETHERLANDSArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Wednesday
26OctoberENGLAND vs SRI LANKAM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00Thursday
27OctoberPAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICAChidambaram, Chennai 14:00Friday
28OctoberAUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALANDHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30Saturday
28OctoberNETHERLANDS vs BANGLADESHEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Saturday
29OctoberINDIA vs ENGLANDBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00Sunday
30OctoberAFGHANISTAN vs SRI LANKAMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00Monday
31OctoberPAKISTAN vs BANGLADESHEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Tuesday
1NovemberNEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICAMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00Wednesday
2NovemberINDIA vs SRI LANKAWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Thursday
3NovemberNETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTANBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00Friday
4NovemberNEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTANM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 10:30Saturday
4NovemberENGLAND vs AUSTRALIANarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Saturday
5NovemberINDIA vs SOUTH AFRICAEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Sunday
6NovemberBANGLADESH vs SRI LANKAArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Monday
7NovemberAUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTANWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Tuesday
8NovemberENGLAND vs NETHERLANDSMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00Wednesday
9NovemberNEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKAM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00Thursday
10NovemberSOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTANNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Friday
11NovemberAUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESHMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje10:30 Saturday
11NovemberENGLAND vs PAKISTANEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Saturday
12NovemberINDIA vs NETHERLANDSM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru  14:00Sunday
15November1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACEWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Wednesday
16November2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACEEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Thursday
19NovemberWINNER OF S/F 1 vs WINNER OF S/FNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Sunday
