World Cup 2023 Venues And Schedule to be Revealed During World Test Championship Final in London: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The venues for the 2023 World Cup in India will be announced at an event during the World Test Championship final in London. India take on Australia in the title clash from June 7 at The Oval and an announcement regarding the World Cup venues and schedule is likely to be around that period. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already prepared the list of venues, with some options, but no final decision has been taken yet.

“Press conference will happen and it will happen in London around the World Test Championship final. The complete schedule for the tournament will also be revealed," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said after the BCCI SGM in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“The venue list has been prepared but not finalised yet. We have kept options for three-four venues. So will be finalising them soon. Metro cities will be preferred venues and we can’t really ignore them," he added.

There was no word on Pakistan’s participation in the 50-over World Cup 2023. ICC General Manager Wasim Khan had said in March that Pakistan are likely to play their World Cup matches at a neutral venue. The same was later denied by the global cricketing body and as per industry sources, the two teams are most likely to meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium and Chennai is also kept as a backup.

“India vs Pakistan will happen. Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host that game and Chennai is also kept as a backup for the marquee clash,” says a board official.

Improving facilities

The Indian cricket board is planning to drastically improve the stadium facilities. While the newer venues like Lucknow and Ahmedabad are up to desirable standards, there is a lot of work to be done in some of the older centres.

“There is money coming into the BCCI but facilities in some stadiums are not up to the mark. Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Indore, Lucknow are some of the well-maintained stadiums but we need to get the other stadiums at par to these too," says Shah.

To streamline their approach, BCCI has taken Grant Thornton International on board and has already received report on 16 stadiums. The board will seek advice on 15 more stadiums at a later stage but the World Cup venues will remain the priority.

“We have also taken GT (Grant Thornton International) on board who will deal with 15 stadiums initially and after that we will expand. They have already given us report on 16 stadiums and will then address 15 more stadiums. First priority will be World Cup venues, after the list is decided, and then we will move to other venues," says Shah.

The richest cricket board in the world wants to improve experience of fans for the marquee event later this year and “fan engagement” will remain the motto. The BCCI secretary added that a committee will be formed and each office-bearer will be responsible for each venue.

“Everything. Basically fans love this game that is we are getting so much revenue out of it. We need to reciprocate. Best level of fan engagement is the motto. House agreed and it was unanimous. So we will formulate one committee. We haven’t formed it yet and by next week we will announce that committee,” says Shah.