'On My Way Home': Kane Williamson Shares His Pic With Crutches While Leaving India, Thanks GT for Their Support

Kane Williamson’s debut for the Gujarat Titans got marred by a knee injury that ultimately ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The ace New Zealand batter hurt his knee while fielding in the season-opening match against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Williamson made a heartfelt post before heading back home. He posted a picture of himself in which he could be seen standing on crutches while leaving India, thanking the franchise and all the people who supported him in the past couple of days.

“Thank you to @gujarat_titans and the many amazing people who have given their support over the last couple of days. On my way home to begin the road to recovery. Thank you for all of the kind messages,” Williamson wrote.

Williamson was fielding near the boundary when he leapt high to take a catch. Though he grabbed the ball with both his hands, he realised he was going to land outside the boundary and he then lobbed the ball back into the field of play before landing awkwardly on his knee which left him in considerable pain. The GT physios rushed inside to check on him before he limped off the ground and took no further part in the game.

A couple of days later, it was confirmed that the star batter, who was purchased by GT for Rs 2 crore at the IPL mini-auction, will be missing the entire season due to the injury.

Earlier on Monday, the defending champions shared a clip of Williamson leaving for the airport with the Kiwi star expressing his sadness at the development.

“Sad to be leaving so soon. I will miss the camp for sure. See you soon,” Williamson said.

On Sunday, GT shared a video of Williamson sharing a message for the fans o of the franchise while wishing them the best for the season.

“Just wanna wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best for the remainder of the season. Wish I could have been there with you all but not to be. And I also want to thank the fans for all their love support and I look forward to a speedy recovery. Thank you," Williamson said.

