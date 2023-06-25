On This Day 40 Years Ago: India Win the 1983 World Cup; WATCH Match Winning Moment

ON THIS DAY 40 YEARS AGO: On June 25, 1983, India won their first-ever Cricket World Cup in a thrilling final against the West Indies at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. The West Indies won the toss and elected to field first, sending India to bat. India’s opening batsmen, Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, got off to a solid start, providing a steady foundation. However, both batsmen fell relatively early, leaving India at 59 for 2.

The Indian captain, Kapil Dev, scored a vital 15 runs. It was Mohinder Amarnath who played a significant role with both bat and ball, contributing 26 runs and taking 3 wickets to help India secure their historic victory.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India managed to post a total of 183 runs in 54.4 overs. Andy Roberts and Malcolm Marshall were the standout bowlers for the West Indies, picking up three wickets each.

In reply, the West Indies got off to a steady start, with openers Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes building a solid partnership. However, once Mohinder Amarnath broke the partnership by dismissing Haynes, the Indian bowlers gained momentum.

Amarnath, who bowled brilliantly throughout the innings, ended up with remarkable figures of 3 wickets for just 12 runs. The Indian bowlers, led by Madan Lal and Amarnath, kept the pressure on the West Indian batsmen, taking regular wickets.

The turning point of the match came when Kapil Dev took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Viv Richards, who was considered one of the most dangerous batsmen at that time. This catch shifted the momentum in India’s favour, and the West Indies started losing wickets quickly.

In the end, the West Indies were bowled out for 140 runs in 52 overs, falling short of India’s total by 43 runs. Mohinder Amarnath was named the Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup was a monumental achievement and a significant turning point for Indian cricket. It not only brought the country its first World Cup trophy but also sparked a cricketing revolution in India, inspiring a whole new generation of players and fans.