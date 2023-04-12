On This Day in 2004: Brian Lara Becomes First Batter to Score 400 in Test Cricket

ON THIS DAY IN 2004: On April 12, 2004, West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara created history by becoming the first batsman in the world to score 400 runs in a single Test innings. Lara achieved the feat during the fourth and final Test match of the series against England at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

Batting first, the West Indies team had scored a mammoth total of 751/5 declared, with Lara contributing 400 not out off 582 deliveries. His innings included 43 fours and 4 sixes, and he batted for a staggering 778 minutes.

#OnThisDay in 2004, Brian Lara slammed a record-beating 400* against England in St John’s 💥It remains the highest-ever individual score in Tests. An extraordinary knock by an extraordinary cricketer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eDSj9RzxFq — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Lara broke the previous record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, which was held by former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who had scored 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003. Lara’s innings helped the West Indies win the Test match by an innings and 226 runs, although the series was drawn 3-3.

The achievement cemented Lara’s status as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, and he went on to score 11,953 runs in Test cricket at an average of 52.88. The record for the highest individual score in Test cricket still belongs to Lara, although his record was later equalled by Pakistan’s Younis Khan in 2016 in a match against England.

Lara’s incredible innings will always be remembered as one of the greatest individual performances in cricket history, and it remains a testament to his exceptional talent and skill as a batsman.

