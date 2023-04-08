On This Day in 2018: KL Rahul Smashes Fastest 50 in IPL History

ON THIS DAY IN 2018: On April 8, 2018, KL Rahul scored the fastest fifty in IPL history in just 14 balls while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils. Rahul’s incredible knock included six fours and four sixes and helped his team set a target of 167 runs. His quickfire innings is still remembered as one of the most sensational performances in the history of the IPL.

The match was played between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to field first.

Kings XI Punjab had a shaky start, losing their opener Chris Gayle in the first over itself. But then KL Rahul came to bat and took the game by storm. He smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes in his innings of 51 runs off just 16 balls, setting the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. His innings helped Kings XI Punjab reach a total of 197 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi Daredevils were never really in the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. They eventually fell short of the target by 51 runs, getting all out for 146 in 16.5 overs. Kings XI Punjab won the match by a comfortable margin of 51 runs, with KL Rahul being the standout performer of the game.

Earlier the record for fastest IPL fifty was held by Kolkata Knight Rider’s Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine. Pathan back in 2014 smashed a match-winning 72 off 22 deliveries which saw him getting his fifty in 15 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Three years later in 2017, Narine equalled the record by scoring a 15-ball fifty for KKR against RCB.

Here is a list of the top 10 fastest fifties in IPL history, ranked in ascending order of balls faced:

KL Rahul

14 balls (Kings XI Punjab) - 2018 Yusuf Pathan

15 balls (Rajasthan Royals) - 2014 Sunil Narine

15 balls (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2017 Suresh Raina

16 balls (Chennai Super Kings) - 2014 Chris Gayle

17 balls (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 2013 Hardik Pandya

17 balls (Mumbai Indians) - 2019 Kieron Pollard

17 balls (Mumbai Indians) - 2016 Adam Gilchrist

17 balls (Deccan Chargers) - 2008 AB de Villiers

18 balls (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 2016 Sanju Samson

19 balls (Rajasthan Royals) - 2019

These are some of the most explosive innings played in the IPL history, and they remain memorable moments for fans of the tournament.

