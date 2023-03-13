CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » 'Only a Week': India Coach Rahul Dravid Admits Playing WTC Final Will be a Challenge Right After IPL 2023
2-MIN READ

'Only a Week': India Coach Rahul Dravid Admits Playing WTC Final Will be a Challenge Right After IPL 2023

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 18:28 IST

Ahmedabad, India

India defeated Australia 2-1 to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. (AFP Photo)

India defeated Australia 2-1 to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. (AFP Photo)

There's a gap of just nine days between the Indian Premier League final and the start of World Test Championship final

India may have qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship but it’s going to be a challenge for them given the fact that it’s scheduled to get underway just a week after the IPL season will end. WTC final gets underway from June 7 in London while IPL 2023 final will be played on May 28.

“It is going to be a challenge. There’s going to be a lot of logistics involved given the IPL final is only a week before the WTC final. We’ll think about it," India head coach Rahul Dravid said after the end of the 4th Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Says His Own Expectations More Important Than to Prove Critics Wrong

“We just qualified at lunchtime today. I wasn’t counting my chickens before they hatched. We’ll celebrate this for starters," he added.

RELATED NEWS

New Zealand’s thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Christchurch paved the way for India’s progress into the WTC final where the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Australia.

The draw in Ahmedabad meant India won the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 - their fourth straight Test series win over Australia.

“Whenever we were under pressure with our backs to the wall we had to respond and we always found that. It’s one of the heartening things about coaching this team," Dravid said.

“Rohit led the way in the first Test with a brilliant hundred and it was bookended by Virat Kohli’s brilliant 186. In the middle we had performances from (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar (Patel), Shubman (Gill) there. I’ve probably missed out a few. I think our fight stood out," he added.

Also Read: India Captain Rohit ‘Satisfied’ After Hard Fought Series Win Over Australia

India were the dominant team in the first two Tests but Australia cut down the lead in Indore with an impressive win.

“It was a really hard-fought series, there were moments where we were put under extreme pressure by a really good cricket team and we responded. Whenever we needed someone to step up and put in a special performance, we found it," Dravid said.

Dravid also praised the quality of Australian spinners led by the veteran Nathan Lyon who had two rookies in Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann for company.

“They (Australia spinners) have been exceptional, led by Nathan Lyon. He has been brilliant for Australia for many years but right through the series he was exceptional, the kind of pressure and control he gave Cummins and Smith was outstanding. Both young spinners gave him that kind of support," he said.

“Lot of times we have seen overseas teams have only one good spinner and the others leak runs, but credit to the two young spinners, they maintained that pressure and picked wickets," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Australia cricket team
  2. India cricket team
  3. India vs Australia 2023
  4. Rahul Dravid
first published:March 13, 2023, 18:28 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 18:28 IST
Read More