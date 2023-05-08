Over 60,000 Fans Enjoy Live Action on JioCinema at IPL Fan Parks in Amravati, Gaya, Panipat, Hazaribagh, Salem, Jamnagar

JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League, invited fans to a thrilling TATA IPL Fan Park experience across Amravati, Gaya, Panipat, Hazaribagh, Salem, and Jamnagar as excitement around the league peaked over the weekend. More than 60,000 fans turned up in support of their favorite teams that were in action as the four-weekend games were live streaming via JioCinema across the six TATA IPL Fan Parks.

Fan Parks are a part of JioCinema’s comprehensive plans to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet by inviting fans to streaming venues in more than 35 cities and towns. Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema plans to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states, for the first time on digital. Around 21 cities and towns have been covered over the past four weekends since April 16.

ALSO WATCH | ‘One of the Best..’: Virat Kohli Hails Rashid Khan’s ‘Brilliant’ Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers

It is the first time that a sporting event is being streamed digitally at such a large scale for community viewing, taking the tournament to every internet user in the country.

Amravati, Gaya, Panipat, Hazaribagh, and Salem caught the epic clash of TATA IPL champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians where the former emerged on top by six wickets in the first game of Saturday’s double-header. Phil Salt led Delhi Capitals to a sweet victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in the second match.

Fans in Jamnagar saw defending champions Gujarat Titans beating Lucknow Super Giants comprehensively by 56 runs in the first game on Sunday afternoon, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad beating Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a record run-chase at Jaipur.

ALSO READ | ‘Two Young Boys from Baroda Who Never Gave up on Their Dreams’: Hardik’s Latest Post Sends Fans into a Frenzy

Access to the TATA IPL Fan Park was free of cost. The TATA IPL Fan Park had a wide variety of offerings for people of all ages, including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

Prime public spots across the seven cities were transformed into entertainment hubs with TATA IPL Fan Parks set up for fans of the game. People were able to not just catch live action but also enjoy with their family and friends.

TATA IPL viewership on JioCinema is a testament to shifting consumer preference for digital when viewing live sports and it is now setting global benchmarks by bringing in the community viewing dimension.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here