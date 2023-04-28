'Pained as a Sportsperson': Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag And Irfan Pathan Demand Justice For Protesting Wrestlers

Veteran India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan have extended their support to the wrestlers for their support against the WFI chief. Renowned Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others are currently protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to share his feelings on the matter and raised his voice for justice.

“Sakshi, Vinesh are India’s pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice. #IStandWithWrestlers," Harbhajan tweeted.

Sakshi, Vinesh are India’s pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023

Virender Sehwag also posted a message on Twitter to show his support towards the wrestlers who restarted their protest last weekend.

“बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है। बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा।," Sehwag tweeted.

बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है।बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023

Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to say that the athletes are our pride.

“Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us…," he wrote on the social media platform.

Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us…— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2023

On Friday, the Supreme Court will be hearing the plea by seven wrestlers seeking registration of FIR against the WFI president.

The SC noted that there are serious allegations that are contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India. The apex court also issued notice to Delhi Police pertaining to the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Over the last four days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site.

Earlier, legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha criticised the wrestlers for seeking support from “political parties" in their protest.

The Usha-led IOA on Thursday constituted a two-member Ad-hoc Committee comprising Bhupender Singh Bajwa, IOA executive committee member, and Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist shooter Suma Shirur, mandating it with running the WFI office and conducting elections in 45 days.

