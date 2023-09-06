PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan have cruised through their group stage in the Asia Cup and are set to take on Bangladesh in their first Super Four game. Being the best-ranked ODI team in the world Pakistan will be looking to make quick work of the Bangladeshis to secure a spot in the final.

The two cricketing sides will clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 6, Wednesday. Bangladesh were able to eke out a spot in the Super Four stage after beating Afghanistan in the group stage. Despite reaching three finals, Bangladesh have never managed to win any edition of the marquee tournament since its inception in 1984. It will be interesting to see if they can finally take the trophy home once and for all.

Pakistan blew away Nepal in their opening game of the tournament, beating them by 238 runs. Babar Azam played a scintillating innings, hitting 151 runs in 131. He belted 14 boundaries and four sixes in the game. Iftikhar Ahmed was also phenomenal, as he nailed another century for Pakistan. In their second game against India, Pakistani bowlers showed a dominant display as they dismissed the entire squad at 266 runs. Shaheen Afridi took four scalps in that match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost their opening game to Sri Lanka by five wickets. However, they quickly bounced back with an 89-run win against Afghanistan. Mehidy Hasan smashed 112 runs in the game. Najmul hit another century for Bangladesh, helping them to a total of 334 runs. In the second innings, Taskin Ahmed took four wickets to curb the Afghans to secure an 89-run win.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

PAK vs BAN Probable XIs:

PAK Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

BAN Probable XI: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

PAK vs BAN Full Squad

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque (wk), Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed