PAK vs NZ, 4th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023

Pakistan claimed a resounding 26-run win in the third match against New Zealand to seal the ODI series. Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq produced a terrific knock of 90 to guide Pakistan to a total of 287.

The total of 287 might have been Pakistan’s lowest first-innings score in the ODI series but it was enough to get the better of New Zealand. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also contributed significantly with the bat by bringing up a crucial half century.

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim picked up two wickets each to bowl out New Zealand for 261.

The hosts will now look to carry forward the winning momentum as they are set to face the Kiwis in the penultimate fixture on Friday. The fourth ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand fourth ODI match will be played on Friday, May 5.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth ODI match be played?

The fourth ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth ODI match start?

The fourth ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 4 pm IST.

How to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand fourth ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, fourth ODI match on TV?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand fourth ODI match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Cole McConchie

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs

PAK Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

NZ Probable XI: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

