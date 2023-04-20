PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th T20I: Check Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023

Tom Latham-led New Zealand have managed to keep their hopes in the five-match T20I series against Pakistan alive after winning the third contest. The tourists will be hoping to maintain their winning momentum when they face off against Pakistan in the fourth T20I at Rawalpindi on Thursday night.

On the other hand, Pakistan have a comfortable 2-1 lead and need just one win to clinch the series. The Babar Azam-led Men in Green have performed exceptionally well.

Ahead of the fourth Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I, here is everything you need to know.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand fourth T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand fourth T20I match will be played on Thursday, April 20, in Rawalpindi.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand fourth T20I match be played?

The fourth T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Tom Latham

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes

All-rounders: James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister.

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry

