PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For Second T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team showcased a brilliant bowling display to earn a convincing 88-run win in the opening T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf scalped four wickets in the match to bowl out the Kiwis for a paltry total of 94. Rauf, quite rightfully, was adjudged Player of the Match for scripting sensational figures of 3/18. Batting first, the Babar Azam-led side registered a formidable total of 182. Pakistan will now look to carry forward the momentum in the second T20I, slated to take place on Saturday, April 15. The second T20I of the series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After the completion of the T20Is, the two teams will lock horns in a five-match ODI series.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match will be played on Saturday, April 15.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match be played?

The second T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, second T20I match start?

The second T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

How to watch live stream of Pakistan vs New Zealand, second T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, second T20I match on TV?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand second T20I match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Imad Wasim

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman, Mark Chapman

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Matt Henry

PAK vs NZ Probable XIs:

PAK Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

NZ Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (c & wk), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Pakistan Full Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand Full Squad: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry

