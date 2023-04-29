PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction For 2nd ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan have already taken a 1-0 lead in their five-match One-day International series against New Zealand. They will hope to replicate the performance in the second match, which is slated to be played on April 29 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Opener Fakhar Zaman shone with the bat in the opening ODI, in which Pakistan registered a comprehensive 5-wicket victory.

Batting first, New Zealand put up a worth-fighting total of 288 runs thanks to a centurion knock by Daryll Mitchell and a half-century from opener Will Young. In response, Pakistan didn’t need to handle much pressure with Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq pulling off a perfect start to the chase. Captain Babar Azam missed the fifty for just one run but managed to anchor the innings quite well. In the end, an unbeaten 42 from Mohammad Rizwan got the job done for the hosts with 9 balls to spare.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shadab Khan

Vice-captain: Tim David

Wicketkeepers: James Neesham

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Daryll Mitchell, Babar Azam, Will Young

Allrounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Ish Sodhi, Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs:

Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam(C), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, IU Haq, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryll Mitchell, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(C), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Pakistan vs New Zealand Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c),Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

